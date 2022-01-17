Josetty Hurtado wants to be a mother with her boyfriend Jesse | showbiz eye web | EYE-SHOW

During the last edition of the program ‘Because today is Saturday with Andrés‘, the influencer Josetty Hurtado She surprised all viewers by confessing that she decided to freeze her eggs to become a mother with her boyfriend Jesse Davis in the near future.

In conversation with his father Andres Hurtado, the makeup artist couldn’t help but be moved when she told everything the process she went through to freeze her eggs.

“I did not know, that’s why I told my followers that I do not want to be a mother, that it was, but now I do want to be a mother, but not yet, forgive me, it makes me very emotional”, stated at the beginning.

“Thank you doctor for giving me hope, for opening my eyes, I’m leaving recharged with hope”, Josetty added through tears.

What did Andrés Hurtado say after learning of his daughter’s decision?

About, Andres Hurtado, was satisfied with the decision of his eldest daughter, despite the fact that at first he commented that he would not like to be a grandfather, “Nice, beautiful decision and above all a message for all the girls who still do not want to be a mother and for the girls who do not have a partner, and also, if you are 30, 40 years old, forget this is the best decision”, express.

