Juan Reynoso maintains faith that one of his players will remain in La Maquina

This Saturday, Cruz Azul accumulated its second consecutive victory and the scoreboard was opened once again by the hand of Charly Rodríguez. The masterful reinforcement of La Maquina scored an early goal 5 minutes into the game against Juarez at the Azteca Stadium and earned praise from the coach at the press conference.

However, the 25-year-old player was not the only one referred to by Juan Reynoso before the press, since he was also consulted about the situation of Guillermo Fernández. The Argentine has not yet started the season with the team and several rumors claim that he will be released from Liga MX before his contract ends.

What happens is that Pol has sounded like Boca’s new midfielder in Argentina and even the media in the South American country take an agreement for granted. But the DT of the sky-blue team has decided to trust the midfielder, who had asked for time in his homeland for a personal reason.

“He asked us for a favor, a personal issue, it was quite emotional and sincere and he was given the facility. Now is if it transcended, we would really be disappointed “Reynoso said. It should be noted that Pol Fernández’s contract ends in June this year, so it would not be unreasonable to think that Xeneize wants to secure a name for the next market.