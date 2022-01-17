Just? Luis Fernando León will be on the summoned list of ‘La Tri’

The defender would be summoned to face Brazil and Peru in the next double date of the Qualifiers.

Ecuador will face Brazil and Peru in the next double date of the Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although the FEF has not yet confirmed the list of summoned, Several names have already been leaked, such as Luis Fernando León or Romario Caicedo.

‘La Tri’ will have to play a very important match against Brazil at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado and another against Peru in Lima. The national team is just a few points away from reaching the fourth world cup in its history, which is why, the players are very committed to this goal.

One of those summoned for the next date will be Luis Fernando León, who has not yet found a team after passing through Barcelona. The player had a good 2021 and will fight with Piero Hincapié and Félix Torres for a space in the central saga of ‘La Tri’.

Another of the players who will be in Gustavo Alfaro’s call is Romario Caicedo from Emelec, whose presence had already been demanded for several dates. The right back surely appears as a variant for Byron Castillo.