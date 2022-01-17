Kansas City Chiefs lose key piece for their matchup against Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes will lose one of his main weapons to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The NFL Playoffs 2022 are just around the corner and one of the games that undoubtedly attract attention is the sunday night between Pittsburgh Steelers, equipment that entered through the window, and Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC West champion

Even said by the Steelers quarterback himself, Ben Roethlisberger, this meeting is not at all equal in the previous one and that could be an extra pressure for the Chiefs team that, without playing their best football, is still one of the candidates.

But to start your way to the Super Bowl 2022, those led by Andy Reid received the bad news of having to discard one of their best offensive exponents, so Patrick Mahomes will have one less weapon to play with this Sunday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire out vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

As reported by Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not be part of the meeting where the Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. A sensible loss for Patrick Mahomes and company.

It’s certainly a disappointment that the LSU alum can’t be a part of the meet, considering he seemed to have shown improvement over the week. Chiefs will have to lean on Darrell Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon.