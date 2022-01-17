Kanye West explodes against Kim Kardashian after not being invited to his daughter’s birthday

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES.- Almost a year has passed since the separation between kim kardashian Y kanye-westHowever, things seem to be getting worse and worse. Recently, their daughter turned four years old and the socialite decided not to invite the rapper, which generated a controversy that stirred up social networks.

Last Saturday, the 44-year-old rapper began a live broadcast through his Instagram account to denounce that Kim did not want him at his daughter’s Chicago party. “I was not allowed to know where he was having his party. This is the kind of game that is being played,” Kanye said.

So the famous one exploded in networks and assured that Kim does not let him see his children. “I called Kim, I texted the babysitters. I’ve been on the phone with Tristan, I’ve asked Khloe and no one will give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now,” West tweeted.

It was learned that it was Travis Scott who informed him of the place where the party would be, but that Kylie Jenner herself spoke with the security team to prevent West from entering. However, hours later, various photographs revealed that Kanye was able to attend the Chicago party, as he is seen happy next to his daughter and with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

For its part, kim kardashian He ignored Kanye’s presence and only shared photos with his daughter. “My birthday girl turns 4 today! You are the most adorable and huggable girl on the planet,” the businesswoman also wrote.

Kanye West is finally at the Chicago birthday party? pic.twitter.com/871dsQMgpI — WRLD (@wrld_mag) January 15, 2022

So far, Kim has not referred to what happened, but it transpired that she has never denied West seeing her children, she has only set the rules of calling before arriving and notifying her visits in advance.

Kardashian, 41, filed to be legally single in the midst of her divorce from West last November. It was Kim who decided to end their marriage in January 2021 after being married for seven years and dating for two.

