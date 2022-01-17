Karol G makes it clear why she is ‘La Bichota’ with a tight top and a sexy urban look

There is no publication of Carol G Don’t go viral on the web. The Colombian is not only loved by her fans for her songs, but has reached the point of becoming an icon of female empowerment, and hence part of her great popularity.

Although the singer does not publish posts daily, the times she does so, the temperatures rise on the networks. This time Carol G He appeared in his stories with a sexy urban look that did not go unnoticed. With a very tight white top that leaves her abdomen visible, hip jeans with tears, chains with a lot of flow, dark glasses and her voluptuous shiny lips, the artist made it clear why she is ‘The Bichota’ and his millions of followers were left open-mouthed once again with his style.

While his name continues to be mentioned in the controversy over his ex’s new partner, Anuel AA, The singer has ignored the comments on the networks and has concentrated on enjoying her freedom and also taking advantage of the time to celebrate her professional triumphs. In fact, with that urban look, he was seen dining in what appears to be a luxurious restaurant.

The ‘ little baby not only does she have an obvious and enviable figure, but she also boasts prominent curves that leave the audience breathless in every show she gives . However, despite how huge it looks on the platforms, some media confirm that it is quite small. To the surprise of many, the Colombian singer is only 160cm tall and weighs 54 kilograms.

Although she has not been seen with any romance after her breakup, everything indicates that she is very busy preparing new projects to reach the top, since it seems that the singer has no limits when it comes to surprising her fans and following squandering his talent on every stage he visits.

No place Carol G She was one of the most important artists of last year and in this 2022 it seems to be no exception. Recently, the Colombian granted her presence at the festival Coachella 2022 where the most convening artists on the planet stood out. ‘La Bichota’ is the second Colombian to represent the country at Coachella. The first was J Balvin , who participated in the event in 2019.

On the night of January 12, the paisa singer shared the news through her Instagram account and gave details with the lineup of guest singers. “The Bichota in Coachella 2022, what, whateeee”, added in the post. The reggaeton artist will be part of the poster that will alternate on April 17 and 24 with YE, the central artist. Also listed are the names Jamie XX, Doja Cat, Joji and Rum the Jewels.

Likewise, in a recent interview, the interpreter of ‘Cob‘ affirmed that during this year he will release a series of songs that will undoubtedly disappear from his followers who are much more attached to his music, as we remember that last year he released his third studio album called ‘KG0516’.