Kevin Durant and how his injury affects the Nets in their aspirations towards the playoffs

What does Kevin Durant’s knee sprain mean to him and the Brooklyn Nets?

A day after he was injured in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, an MRI revealed a sprained left anterior cruciate ligament. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Brooklyn anticipates a four- to six-week timeline for Durant’s recovery, consistent with a grade 2 sprain.

Durant should return in plenty of time for the playoffs, but his absence limits the number of opportunities for the Nets to see him play with All-Star teammates James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The trio had played just two games together since Irving rejoined Brooklyn when he was ineligible to play in road games, including a 26-point win in Chicago over the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls most recently.

With 11 of their next 14 games on the road, the Nets anticipated a deeper look at their three stars. Instead, as was the case for much of the 2020-21 regular season after Harden’s addition, the Brooklyn trio will provide cover for the team to deal with the absence of one of their number.

Let’s analyze the implications.

Nets stars are rarely available at the same time

The degree to which the absences of Durant, Harden and Irving have been staggered since Harden debuted in Brooklyn a year ago is almost staggering. Of the 101 regular-season games the Nets have played in that span, Brooklyn has had all three together for just 10 games. Only twice none of the three has been available. Brooklyn has typically lost a star in 66 of 101 games played and occasionally two of three in the remaining 23.

Even in the 2021 playoffs, the Nets only had all three stars together for their first-round series victory over the Boston Celtics. Harden suffered a new injury to one of his hamstrings a minute into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks and returned early after Irving missed the series with a sprained ankle.

To some extent, of course, that’s the value of having three stars. Brooklyn should be able to survive Durant’s absence because Harden and Irving can carry more of the load. Even in the handful of home games between now and the All-Star break in which Irving won’t be eligible to play due to his vaccinated status (five total), Harden only gives the Nets a chance to win. Brooklyn is 7-4 in games where he’s the only available member of the Big Three.

At the same time, it’s surely frustrating for Nets coach Steve Nash that he won’t really see his full complement of stars until the fourth quarter of the season. Assuming Durant can return after the All-Star break, an assumption that is optimistic but not aggressive, Brooklyn will have 10 road games left in which Irving is eligible to form lineups and rotations.

The concern is probably less about how Durant, Harden and Irving fit together (they’re good enough and had enough experience last season to figure that out) and more about how to complement them. Nash has been rapidly toggling between lineups, exacerbated by Irving going in and out of the lineup and other absences. Nash last used the same five starters in more than two straight games in a period ending Dec. 7, just before several Nets players began entering health and safety protocols.

Kevin Durant will miss four to six weeks.

Entry playoff position isn’t Brooklyn’s primary concern

It’s hard to say how much Durant’s absence could affect the Nets’ eventual playoff berth, because the East standings are tight right now. Just 2 1/2 games separate the first-place Bulls from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, tied for fifth place. Realistically, this group is likely to figure itself out at some point, particularly if Chicago surprises midseason and Cleveland slips up.

Brooklyn, currently second only a half game behind the Bulls, is almost certain to break into the top six and avoid play-in. The Nets enjoy a cushion of 4.5 games over the seventh-ranked Charlotte Hornets. Other than that, it’s unlikely that the playoff-entry position will be Nash’s primary focus.

After all, if Irving isn’t available for home games in the playoffs, starting the series on the road might not be the worst thing for Brooklyn. The ideal finishing position for the Nets may end up being No. 3, which would allow them to dodge a tougher first-round matchup but leave them as the lowest seed in matchups against the other East powerhouses.

Wherever the Nets are in the standings four to six weeks from now, seeding alone shouldn’t be a reason to rush Durant back.

Precedent for Durant’s return from MCL sprain

This isn’t the first time Durant has suffered an MCL sprain midseason. In February 2017, during his first season with the Golden State Warriors, Durant was relieved to avoid a more serious injury when he went down early in a game against the Washington Wizards. Then diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Durant missed a little over five weeks before returning for the final week of the regular season.

Despite another injury (a minor calf strain) that sidelined him for two games during the first round of the playoffs, Durant was his usual superstar as the Warriors put together one of the most dominant playoff runs on record. Golden State started the postseason 15-0 before losing Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, settling for a 16-1 finish which is the best winning percentage in a single postseason.

Individually, Durant posted a career-high 68.3% true shooting percentage during the 2017 playoffs and was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game going head-to-head against Lebron James.

The timing of Durant’s injury this year will likely eliminate him from the MVP race. Even in the best of cases, a return in four weeks would mean missing 13 games on top of the six Durant hasn’t already played. No player has won the MVP while missing more than 11 games since Bill Walton in the 1976-77 season. With so many other contenders, it’s not realistic for Durant to get over being out of the lineup for that long.

However, the biggest trophies of a championship and a third Finals MVP are still up for grabs for Brooklyn and Durant. A short-term absence shouldn’t do much to alter that search.