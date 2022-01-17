Kim Kardashian and Kanye West meet for their daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West meet again for their daughter | AP

For the famous ex-celebrity couple made up of Kim Kardashian and kanye-west despite being separated they had to meet again, the reason was for their daughter’s fourth birthday Chicago.

It seems that since their separation things have not worked out quite well between them, when talking about their children, everything looks pretty good.

The famous rapper had strong intentions to return with what he still considers his wife, this “need” arose after kim kardashian began to have a love relationship with the host and comedian Pete Davidson.

A day ago Kim and Kanye’s third daughter turned four years old, the Kardashian Jenner clan began to share photos and tender messages to celebrate her birthday, obviously she could not miss a birthday party like any other member of the family.

Ye and Kris Jenner chatting on little Chicago’s birthday | aitanadelahoya Instagram



Shortly before attending the Chicago party, the Hola portal mentioned that Ye, as the interpreter of “Praise God” now calls himself, was accusing his ex of denying him seeing his children, however, everything seemed like a misunderstanding because at In a few hours she was already enjoying the company of her little ones.

The media became aware of Kanye’s presence at the party because Travis Barker’s stepdaughter was recording general aspects of the party, which she shared through her stories where it was definitely striking to see the birthday girl’s father talking with Kris Jenner.

Ye was wearing a black outfit, a tank top and slightly baggy pants at the bottom, with a pair of equally baggy sneakers.

As for the matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan, she wore a long trench coat with red stockings and ankle boots, as well as a black face mask.

Congratulations from Kim Kardashian to her daughter Chicago

As it was expected kim kardashian He did not miss the opportunity to congratulate his little daughter on January 15 with a sweet publication on Instagram where they appeared together in several photos.

In her description, she states that Chicago is her independent twin, both are very similar, especially when we see photos of Kim as a child, the beauty of her daughter is undeniable, who, in addition to being adorable, is always an extremely cheerful little girl.

These types of tender and exciting messages are what the owner of SKIMS usually shares, when one of her family members has a birthday.