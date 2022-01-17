Kpop South Korea | Moon Jae-in South Korean President excited with the K-pop impact: “they have cast a spell on the world” | CHEK

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in was proud and moved by the impact of the k pop in the world during his trip to the Middle East. The influence of the cultural industry of South Korea matches the country’s economic achievements, the president said in Dubai on Sunday as he kicked off a tour of the Middle East.

the stars of k pop they have “cast a spell on the world,” the South Korean president said at the Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates, during the first leg of a trip that will also take him to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Moon praised his country’s pop music, as well as film and television productions, which have become very popular around the world, including in the Middle East.

“Under a starlit desert sky, a dazzling star show will come to life tonight. k pop that enchanted the whole world,” Moon said in a speech that was completed with sports performances of taekwondo and traditional dance.

Korean culture is booming after the success of K-pop groups like BTS, the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” and TV shows like “Squid Game,” one of Netflix’s most popular series.

Korean influence also reached the Gulf region: BTS was the most-streamed artist on Spotify last year in Saudi Arabia, normally considered a bastion of Islamic conservatism.

During his trip to the Middle East, the South Korean leader plans to foster cooperation in the hydrogen industry, a growing sector for the post-fossil fuel era, and collaboration in defense, infrastructure and climate change, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. .

