The youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner has celebrated her baby shower, a most beautiful event where Travis Scott’s partner poses in a white dress in addition to showing off the luxurious gifts that you have received.

Kylie Jenner is waiting for the birth of her second baby, in 2018 Stormi Webster was born and now the American businesswoman and the rapper from Houston, Texas become parents for the second time, so there has been no lack of celebration before meeting the new baby.

You can read: Kylie Jenner about to have her baby, they accuse her of being unfaithful to Travis Scott with Drake

Kendall Jenner’s sister poses majestically in a white pencil dress, with long sleeves and a high neck, it is a beautiful piece ideal for winter days, this time Kylie Jenner contrasts perfectly with the long straight black hair.

Kylie Kristen Jenner has shared a series of photographs on social networks, with a white heart emoji, a little angel and a giraffe as a description, he returns to his Instagram account to give the most luxurious details of your baby shower.

Accompanied by her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, who is the mother of Kris Jenner poses happily as the creator of Kylie Cosmetics and Kilye Skin, where you can see silver accessories, long drop-shaped earrings as well as a long necklace.

A baby shower in shades of white as well as inspired by giraffes is what can be admired, a somewhat intimate party where Kylie Jenner has received the most luxurious gifts, among which stand out a diaper bag and a Christian Dior stroller.

Kylie Jenner in a white dress surrounded by luxurious gifts at her baby shower. Photo: Special



Kylie Jenner did not disclose if Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were invited to her baby shower, what was seen is the tender activity in which the attendees participated, it is various embroideries.

Follow us through Soy Carmín’s TikTok for more content

The word love, which in Spanish means love, hearts, flowers and more beautiful designs can be seen in the activity shared by the guests at Kylie Jenner’s baby shower, which also boasts how much her belly has grown.

It may interest you: Yoga, the exercise that reduces anxiety and more benefits for emotional health

For what has been estimated that Kylie Jenner is about to become mother for the second time, although it has been rumored that the woman with the most followers on Instagram had already given birth, recent photos claim otherwise.