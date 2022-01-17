The most famous sisters in the world, the Kardashians are very excited to receive Kylie Jenner’s second child and it was at her baby shower where the socialite announced the your baby’s name.

And it is that Internet users interpret every detail that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters shares, and it is at Kylie Jenner’s baby shower where suspicions about the name have been raised.

The theme of Kylie Kristen Jenner baby shower It has been giraffes, in white tones the little animals look everywhere as decoration, on the table with the name of the guests and Kendall Jenner’s sister also shares a photo in front of several giraffes.

What surprises his fans is the angel emoji which places Kylie Jenner on social media, in his series of photographs, accompanies emojis of a white heart, an angel and a giraffe, so it has been thought that the his second son’s name is Angel.

In addition to the detail that has escaped the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn, you can also admire the creative activity that the guests had at the baby shower, it is several cloth embroidery.

In one of the hoops that are embroidered on a table, you can see the legend “Angel baby” which has been quickly taken as the possible name of the second son of Kylie Jenner and the American rapper, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her second child. Photo: Special



So the Angel’s name It has been taken as a discreet statement from the creator of Kylie Skin, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim, even her most faithful followers have assured that it’s about a boy.

Since the name of Angel is taken more for children, Internet users assure that Kylie Jenner is going to have a child, and that is until the shape of her tummy has been taken as another sign that your baby is male.

Kylie Jenner’s first baby was born in February 2018, Stormi Webster and four years later Kim’s sister, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian has decided to have another child, news that was confirmed months after her followers, nobody knows how, already claimed that the American model was in the sweet wait.