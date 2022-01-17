Laura Bozzo announces that she is a grandmother and that she returns to television

“I am a grandmother!” Announced the television presenter Laura Bozzo, in a video that was uploaded yesterday to her Instagram account. In it you can see her deeply moved, with her arms raised, sharing this good news.

“Imagine you, I am a grandmother, a totally modern grandmother. I’m very happy about that and very happy,” she said midway through the minute-long video.

At the beginning of this Laura Bozzo He commented that radical changes are coming in his life, as is the case of his return to television, with a program called “Que pasa Laura”.

The video is accompanied by the message: “Start over. I always said it no matter how bad things seem, don’t lose faith because God will never let go of your hand. I went through the worst now many good things come. I am a grandmother, congratulations to my children.”

Among the congratulatory comments, the Mexican actress Maribel Guardia stands out, who writes “Congratulations, Laura. What a blessing”, to which Laura Bozzo replies “Thank you, dear friend.”

Laura Bozzo reveals that “she will not give a peso” to Gabriel Soto after losing the lawsuit for defamation

After being released, Laura Bozzo He spoke out for the different legal processes that he has been facing for a few months and one of them was the lawsuit filed by the Mexican actor Gabriel Soto and his partner Irina Baeva.

“I don’t have to pay the man a single peso,” said the television host. As it is recalled, the ruling of the justice of the Aztec country was in favor of Soto and Baeva where the Peruvian figure was found guilty of defamation, harassment and threats.

“But still, if Irina is bothered by my opinion on the ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ program, about what I considered that she did not represent me as a woman, then I’m sorry, I’m sorry and I apologize.” added Laura Bozzo for TvyNovelas magazine.

Likewise, Bozzo revealed that he wants to end all the processes he has against him. “For the love of God, I want peace, I’m going to be a grandmother and I’m supposed to be a normal being, where have you seen a crazy grandmother? My life has to be different.”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great trip.