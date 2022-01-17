Learn about Coomeva’s investment plans in health – Companies – Economy

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of taking care of ourselves and strengthening health systems and, in the midst of this, the prepaid medicine sector has become an option for many.

In order to expand its coverage and improve its value proposition, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine will carry out an expansion plan in 2022 with which it will open 12 of its own medical centers in different cities of the country.

(Also read: Pension: this would be the readjustment according to the minimum wage of 2022)

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, his gGeneral Manager, Marco Aurelio Montes, He said that they will invest more than 22,000 million pesos.

What will this expansion plan consist of?

​

We are going to invest 22,000 million pesos in 2022 with the opening of 12 new medical centers. These are going to have an absolutely differential care model, specialized and very focused on priority care, that is, people do not have to go to a clinic to wait four or five hours to be seen. They will be in cities like Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cali, Bucaramanga and Pereira. In addition, four new experience centers have already been reopened.

(You may also be interested: This is how you can make a budget to buy a home)

How will the openings be?



A first project has already been inaugurated in Cartagena that has general medicine services, specialized medical consultation, clinical laboratory, priority consultation and the Maternity With You Program. At this time we are preparing the infrastructure for the Bogotá, Pereira and Medellín, which we hope will be operational in the first quarter. Then, those of Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga will follow. And the idea is that in the second semester we complete the 12 new medical centers.

How many jobs will be generated?



For the 12 medical centers that we are going to inaugurate in 2022, we are going to generate some 1,400 jobs between direct hiring of specialized labor, such as doctors, nurses and all health personnel, and indirect ones.

What will your service model consist of?



It is a model that will allow families who are very close to their workplaces a very important alternative to solve all their health needs with specialized medical care and health care that has the most experience. We are going to help our 380,000 current users.

Do you think that with this expansion plan you will attract more users?



The main objective is to provide a health service focused on quality and comprehensiveness. However, it is true that this expansion plan will allow us greater visibility in the market, especially in cities where we do not have a great penetration. Thanks to these infrastructures, which are going to be of considerable size, we will be able to have greater visibility in the public and surely, with the knowledge of our service, more people will be interested in us.

How much have they invested in technology?



During 2020, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine invested close to 18,000 million pesos to improve the technological platform and processes in order to achieve a balance between face-to-face and digital care. Among others, WhatsApp Business was consolidated as a primary tool that made it possible to attend to 105,500 requests in the first half of 2021.

A Virtual Medical Teleconsultation Center was also implemented, which processed 5,300 consultations and the renewal of the Contact Center service model, with more than 308,000 calls answered in the same period.

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS