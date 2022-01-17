LeBron James breaks the silence after the beating that Facu Campazzo’s Nuggets gave the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a beating by Facundo Campazzo’s Denver Nuggets and LeBron James broke the silence with an apology in the 2021-22 NBA.

It seems like a never-ending story of suffering and anguish. Los Angeles Lakers they came again in the season NBA 2021-22 to a mark below .500 (more losses than wins) and this time it was Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo and company, those in charge of beating up the team led by Lebron James.

With an intractable Nikola Jokic who registered the eighth triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists plus the always valuable contribution of Facu Campazzo with 9 units and 5 assists, the Nuggets beat up LeBron and Lakers by beating them 133 to 96.

One of the few things that stood out in the loss suffered by the Los Angeles Lakers on January 15 was the 25 points and 9 rebounds they had against a Lebron James like the figure of the Californian team. Overall, it was a performance criticized by the NBA world.

Names like Earvin Magic Johnson, a five-time champion with the Lakers, did not hesitate to criticize the performance of LeBron and company. James did not attend to the media after the beating that Denver Nuggets and Facundo Campazzo gave him, but he did not resist breaking the silence and apologizing for such a bad performance.

LeBron apologizes for the beating the Nuggets and Campazzo gave him in the NBA

“Nations Lakers: I apologize and promise that we will be better!”, was LeBron James’ message on Twitter to break the silence and talk about the performance after Facundo Campazzo and company’s Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by 37 points in the 2021-22 NBA season.