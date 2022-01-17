Lewandowski wins the award to Messi and Putellas makes history

Look at this great goal by Christian Eriksen: he wants to go to Qatar 0:31

(CNN Spanish) — FIFA celebrates this Monday the sixth edition of The Best awards, in which the best of men’s and women’s football worldwide are recognized.

The FIFA Player of the Year award was first presented in 1991. From 2010 to 2015, the award changed to the FIFA Ballon d’Or. However, in the 2016 edition (which was held in January 2017), the award is named The Best FIFA for the best player.

Who are the winners of the 2021 edition? Here we present them to you.

The Best Awards 2021 edition

The Best Player of the Year Award

Robert Lewandowski, captain of the Poland national team and striker for Bayern Munich, won The Best award for best player for the second year in a row. The striker won the award from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

The Best Award for the best player of the year

Alexia Putellas, star of Spain and Barcelona, ​​who also won the Ballon d’Or last November. Putellas is also the first Spanish player to win this award.

Special award for setting a new record for goals in national teams

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Special award for the world’s top scorer

Christine Sinclair, from Canada.

Best female goalkeeper

Christiane Endler, Chile and Olympique de Lyon.

Best male guard

Édouard Mendy, from France and Chelsea.

Puskas Award

Érik Lamela, from Argentina and Tottenham Hotspur, for his goal against Arsenal.

fair play award

To Denmark national team and the medical team of the national team for his work in saving the life of Christian Eriksen.

Women’s team coach

Emma Hayes, from Chelsea.

Trainer

Thomas Tuchel, from Chelsea.

fan award

To the fans of Denmark and Finland for their reaction and behavior to the Eriksen situation.

best female 11

FIFA reports that the best 11 in women’s football is made up of the following table: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Wendie Renard, Estefania Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea, Vivianne Miedema, Marta, Alex Morgan.

best male 11

The picture that FIFA selected as the best of 2021 was the following: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci, David Alaba, N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.