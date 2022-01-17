LIDOM Giant Stars pitching duel J1 Final Series

The final series of the 2021-2022 Season of the Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (LIDOM) is only a few hours away from starting. That’s why the Oriental Stars and the Cibao Giants announced the elements that will star in the Game 1 pitching duel of this instance of Playoffs.
Everything is ready for the start of the confrontations between Estrellas Orientales and Gigantes del Cibao in search of winning the Final Series and being crowned champion of LIDOM 2021-2022.
The managers of both teams announced the pitcher who will be in charge of opening Game 1 for each side. In the case of the Stars, it will be Andy Otero who will take the mound; while Gigantes will have Raúl Valdés.
Panamanian Otero, who throws from the left side, finished the Dominican League regular role with three wins and a 1.79 ERA. Valdés, for his part, had a record of 2-3 and an ERA of 2.85.
The Final Series of the 2021-2022 Season of the LIDOM will begin on the afternoon of this Monday, January 17, when the Eastern Stars receive the Cibao Giants at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium.
Adda Lavalle
