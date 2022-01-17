Lille terminated Eugenio Pizzuto’s contract

Due to injuries, the Pachuca youth squad failed to debut in the first team and is now a free agent

Lille Y Eugenio Pizzuto They reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract that linked the Mexican with the French club since last August 2020. However, due to injuries, the Pachuca youth squad did not make his debut in the first team and is now a free agent.

“THE C Y Eugenio Pizzuto They have decided by mutual agreement to terminate the contract that linked the Lille club with the Mexican player, ”the French club announced on its social networks.

🤝 The LOSC and Eugenio Pizzuto decided on a common agreement to meet the end of the contract that joined the club from lillois au joueur mexicain. Lire communicated him ⬇️ — LOSC (@losclive) January 17, 2022

the squad of the Ligue 1 also published a press release in which they summarize the step of pizzuto through the ranks of Lille and they wished him luck in his new projects that he will have in his career.

“Upon arrival in August 2020 from Pachuca (Mexico), Eugenio Pizzuto (19) has had a few appearances with Group Pro 2 since his arrival. He had been called up to the pros several times last season. THE C wishes him good luck for the rest of his career.”

pizzuto He has been punished for injuries, even a day ago it was reported that the Mexican had returned to training with the French team, after spending four months in recovery. However, this Monday it was announced that the Pachuca youth squad was released from Lille.

The midfielder came to the French team as a free agent, after he chose not to renew his contract with Pachuca, a team he left in August 2020, just seven months after he suffered a fracture just on the day of his debut in the First Division.

pizzuto He barely added 64 minutes with the Tuzos. On January 22, he was considered to play 32 minutes in the round of 16 of the MX Cup and four days later, on January 24, it was when he finally appeared on the maximum circuit. However, he left the field of play on a stretcher due to the fracture he suffered.

It should be remembered that pizzuto He was the captain of the Mexican U-17 team during the 2019 World Cup, a contest in which El Tri was runner-up; while the Pachuca youth squad took the Bronze Ball.