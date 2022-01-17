LIVE | Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL Playoffs: forecast, schedule and how to watch the game for the Wild Card Round

TODAY | The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet at Arrowhead Stadium for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out the forecast and on which TV channel and streaming platform to watch the match broadcast LIVE and ONLINE.

TODAY | At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs Y Pittsburgh Steelers will face a new challenge in the season and will face each other within the framework of the commitment corresponding to the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs of the NFL. Next, find out the forecast, schedule, streaming and TV channel of the match.

The game will be broadcast LIVE for the United States through the signals of NBC, peacock Y Telemundo, while it can be followed LIVE from Latin America through the screen of ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs got 12 wins and 5 losses over the course of the regular season and consequently ended in the first position in the AFC West. The team’s last presentation was before Denver Broncos (7-10), when won by 28 to 4 by week 18 at Empower Field at Mile High. On that occasion, patrick mahomes he completed 27 of 44 passes attempted (270 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh Steelers finished the regular season with a record of 9 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw, concluding 2nd in AFC North. The last match they played was against Baltimore Ravens (8-9) for the week 18 at M&T Bank Stadium, where they won by 16 to 13. Ben Roethlisberger he completed 30 of 44 passes attempted (244 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted once.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: when and what time to watch the game for the Wild Card Round of the NFL?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place TODAY, Sunday, January 16, 2022, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. CT, 6:15 p.m. MT, and 5:15 p.m. PT. The meeting will take place in the Arrowhead Stadium.

Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time in United States: 8:15 p.m. (ET), 7:15 p.m. (CT), 6:15 p.m. (MT) and 5:15 p.m. (PT).

Place: Arrowhead Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:15 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 10:15 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 8:15 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: how to watch the NFL Food Round?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast in the United States on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. On the other hand, in Latin America will go on ESPN. What’s more, in Mexico it will also happen TUDN.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: what are the predictions?

For this match of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Kansas City Chiefs, since it has a quota of -760. On the other hand, the victory of Pittsburgh Steelers has a share of +525.

Result Share Kansas City Chiefs -760 Pittsburgh Steelers +525

