Lucero returns to soap operas

Every time a telenovela is broadcast bright Star is a great success, and it seems that tomorrow will not be the exception with the repetition at 2:30 in the afternoon by Las Estrellas, of the famous story that starred in 2005 alongside Fernando Colunga, ‘Dawn’.

He will talk about this tomorrow on his YouTube channel in his ‘Much to tell’ section, and which, as always, we give you in exclusive a advancement.

“I made a great character Hipólita, at that time my girl Lucerito Mijares was just born, I discussed it with my husband at the time, supported me, and I told Carla Estrada yes. I was overwhelmed with the issue of the baby and breast milk. It was a very complicated novel and a difficult time in my life to make a story in those circumstances.” Indian.

He added, “Because it was from the period, it was an exhausting soap opera, an entire city was built as a set design. Every day I had to go there and leave my daughter at home, well cared for, and my son José Manuel in kindergarten“.

He further commented, “It was a luxury cast, an incredible story, I was nominated for an American Emmy for that character, they awarded me and it was a wonderful gift. It was a big party in new york“.

Tomorrow the full video on his YouTube channel.