Luis Fonsi: this is how he met his wife in full separation with Adamari López

Puerto Rican-American singer Luis Fonsi 43 years old is one of the great references of the Spanish-speaking music industry. He currently has a virtual fandom of more than 11 million followers from all latitudes who are interested not only in his career but also in his private life.

One of the most recognized couples he had Luis Fonsi, was the actress and host Adamari Lopez from whom he separated in 2004 at the same time that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The host of the Telemundo network confessed that this was one of the most difficult moments she had to go through.

The truth is that love between Luis Fonsi and Adamari Lopez had died and he decided to settle for a time in the city of Miami to promote his music. It was there where he met the Spanish model Agueda Lopez in a photo shoot and love was forever.

it was the same Luis Fonsi who recounted her love story to the press and said: “I met her in Miami. We were doing a photo shoot, each one on his own, I saw her and I liked her. I had a little help from a friend who was working with her, I got his number and wrote him a message on Facebook.

Just in the year 2010 Luis Fonsi formalized his romance with Agueda Lopez, the relationship was consolidated over time and in 2011 the couple’s first daughter, Mikaela, was born. Soon after, the singer proposed to her and finally the wedding took place in 2014, in a Napa vineyard in California. In 2016, Rocco, the couple’s second child, was born.