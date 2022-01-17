Luxury spending with lower than expected income: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be in financial trouble

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in New York (Reuters)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the British royal family and went to live in California in early 2020. The couple wanted to conquer the United States and he hoped to become a brand that would bring him millions of dollars, liquidity they need to cope with her lavish lifestyle without the financial help of Prince Charles.

“They expected to make millions a year,” a source told the magazine. Star. Two years later, things don’t seem to go as planned. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, they are losing money and facing serious difficulties in maintaining that high standard of living.

“Projects they have worked on were canceled or suspended due to the pandemic”, said the informant to the aforementioned media. “But there is a big gap between your income and your expenses”, added the source about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are already planning sell his $14.7 million nine-bedroom mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Montecito, California, after only 18 months living there. “They’re headed for bankruptcy.”

the tabloid Daily Mail states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already looking for a new home to raise their children archie, two years old, and Lilibet, six months.

The couple bought the mansion in early 2020 after giving up their duties in the British royal family and moving to the US. Surrounded by extensive gardens and overlooking the sea, the couple’s California home has a wine cellar and a game room. It also has a gym, spa, cinema, guest house, tennis court and a large swimming pool.

Harry and Meghan’s mansion in California (The Grosby Group)

Life away from the British royal family has not been easy for Harry and his wife. It must be remembered that Lady Di’s son told the television cameras that his father, Prince Charles, stopped helping him financially after his resignation and subsequent move.

Harry was left without the financial backing of Carlos, who was paying for the protection of his son and his family. It is estimated that they spend close to USD 3 million annually on security.

Last week Prince Harry took legal action against the British government’s decision to withdraw police protection from him when he is in the UK and of not allowing him to personally pay for it.

According to a legal representative of Harry, quoted by the newspaper Daily Telegraph, the duke of sussex -grandson of Queen Elizabeth II- He does not feel safe in the UK and therefore “cannot go home” with his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the 24-hour police escort they enjoyed in the country two years ago, when they renounced their royal duties and public funding.

Thus, Harry proposed to the British Government to pay for this protection by the police out of his own pocket, something to which the Ministry of the Interior has refused.

In his legal action, the Duke of Sussex argues that his private protection team in the United States lacks “jurisdiction” abroad, nor can he access the intelligence necessary to do so.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in New York (Getty Images)

Harry’s relationship with his father worsened after the Oprah interview last March. The duke said his father stopped supporting him financially when he and Meghan announced their plans to move to the United States. He affirmed that thanks to the inheritance of his mother, the late Lady Di, they were able to realize their dream of settling in California. “I have what my mother left me and without it, we would not have been able to do this”, he asserted.

Magazine Star notes that Harry has already spent close to $10 million from the inheritance he received from his mother. Furthermore, they ensure that The financial issue has generated tension between the prince and Meghan.

“Meghan warned Harry about the expenses and they had fights, but she clearly enjoys the luxuries”said this person close to the dukes to Star.

“Meghan’s glam outfit, for example, isn’t cheap at all,” she added. “Her wardrobe and jewelry are valued at more than USD 10 million”, the informant pointed out.

After the Megxit there have been few triumphs and several of his Projects They have not been as successful as expected. Recently, it was a year since he signed a 30 million dollar contract with Spotify to develop a podcast It would have several episodes. So far they have only uploaded a welcome audio in December 2020. In turn, the first year of operation of their foundation Archwell, only collected $50,000.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California (The Grosby Group)

His visit to new york last September generated endless criticism for the too many bodyguards who accompanied them.

Two months later, the actress was also questioned for using her royal title for political purposes. Markle introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex in a couple of conversations she had with personalities from North American politics to discuss a social issue: paid maternity leave. The British press described this fact as “scandalous”

