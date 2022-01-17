Marco Fabián, close to signing with Mazatlán FC under this contract

Midtime Editorial

Marco Fabian He is close to returning to activity after six months away from football and he would do it with the jersey of the Mazatlan FC, team with which he negotiates to defend his colors during the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.

According to close sources, the 32-year-old footballer is already in the port to close a six-month contract with the Sinaloa cadre, which could be extended until the following year in case of delivering good results.

What teams did Marco Fabián play for?

will be the fourth defending club Fabian de la Mora in the MX League after debuting with Chivas in 2007, passing through Cruz Azul between 2013 and 2014, and having a short stay with the Bravos in the Guard1anes 2020 and Guard1anes 2021 tournaments.

It should be noted that Fabian I would arrive free, who was part of the Mexican Under-23 team that won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Reinforcements of Mazatlan FC

Marco Fabian joins the reinforcements of the Mazatlan team for the Closing Tournament 2022. The coach signed Nicolás Benedetti, Gonzalo Sosa, Eduard Bello, Oswaldo Alanís, Jefferson Intriago, among others, in this market.

