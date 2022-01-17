Maribel Guardia tested positive for COVID-19, this is her state of health today, January 17

This weekend “The comic tenor” returned to theaters Mexico City, however one of her actresses could not do it since she tested positive for COVID-19, this is Maribel Guardia, 62 years old.

Just as you read it, for the second time the beautiful Maribel Guardia was infected with COVID-19, so she could not return to interpret “Doña Inés” in the aforementioned comic play.

It was replaced by “the shots”

Due to the aforementioned, such as the contagion of Maribel Guardia happened at the last minute, the actress and comedian Liliana Arriaga She came in to replace her friend and companion.

In an interview with the Hoy program, the actress who gives life to “The Shots” assures that with great affection she replaces her friend Maribel because it is something that the one who was the wife of Joan Sebastian would do for any of his peers.

How is Maribel Guardia?

In accordance with German Ortega, one of the mascabrothers and actors who works together with Maribel Guardia in El tenorio Cómica, she contacted him and told him that she was fine, however, she was constipated and very sleepy.

Due to this, the actress and singer must stay at home to comply with the necessary isolation and take care of her health with the medication prescribed by her family doctor.

KEEP READING:

Maribel Guardia: this is how I went from childhood to eternal youth | VIDEO