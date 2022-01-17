Medical claim to finance nintedanib against ILD

Francisco García Rio, pulmonologist and president of Separ.

The Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) requests the Ministry of Health to nintedanib (OFEV) is a therapeutic option financed for patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILD), progressive fibrosing phenotype and patients with fibrosing ILD associated with systemic sclerosis, indications already approved by the American (FDA) and European (EMA) drug regulatory agencies.

This therapeutic need for these orphan diseases is reaffirmed by the Afefpi (Association of Relatives and Patients of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Familial Fibrosis and Related Disorders), an association that includes all patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other forms of progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Separ makes this request as a result of the publication by the Ministry of Health of the report “Agreements of the meeting of the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices. 217 of October 28, 2021”. In the section on nintedanib, the Commission agrees propose to the General Directorate not to accept the allegations and, therefore, the non-inclusion of these new indications in the pharmaceutical benefit of the National Health System (SNS), taking into account rationalization criteria for public spending and budgetary impact of the SNS.

Therefore, from Separ they request the Ministry of Health rectify this decision for the inclusion of nintedanib in the SNS portfolio as a treatment for these patients, whose management is carried out in specialized ILD units. “It is a treatment based on strict medical criteria, so it would be a small and well-categorized subgroup of patients who until now had no other therapeutic alternative. In this context, we do not believe that its impact on the rationalization of public spending by the SNS is a major problem“, says Francisco García Rio, pulmonologist and president of Separ.

Contrasted efficacy of nintedanib

The efficacy and safety of nintedanib have been demonstrated in several randomized placebo-controlled trials, the INBUILD study in patients with progressive fibrosing ILD other than IPF, and the SENSCIS study in patients with fibrosing ILD associated with systemic sclerosis, where nintedanib reduced the loss of forced vital capacity (FVC) significantly, with side effects that were manageable for most patients. Currently, it is the only drug approved for the two indications mentioned above.

“From the ILD area of ​​Separ, as expert professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of ILD, we want to express our Hope to have this medicine soon, nintedanib , which has demonstrated its efficacy and safety for the treatment of patients with progressive fibrosing ILD and to be able to give this therapeutic option, when indicated, to this group of patients”, explains Claudia Valenzuela, pulmonologist and coordinator of the ILD area of SEPAR.

In addition, this need was discussed with representatives of the different pulmonological scientific societies corresponding to the different autonomous communities at the 1st Autonomous Forum on ILD that took place last November in Seville.

“For patients it is vital that this drug has public funding, since people with a diagnosis of progressive fibrosing ILD or fibrosing ILD associated with systemic sclerosis have an unfavorable prognosis, very similar to that of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) without antifibrotic treatment. For this reason, at AFEFPI, we consider that access to treatment with nintedanib, the only treatment currently approved in this subgroup of patients, when indicated, is essential to modify the course of your disease”, defends Carlos Lines, president of AFEFPI.

What are ILDs?

ILDs are a heterogeneous group of rare diseases, with or without an identifiable cause, that affect the lung parenchyma with different degrees of inflammation and fibrosis. A subgroup of patients with ILD may, throughout their evolution, present “progressive pulmonary fibrosis” or a “progressive fibrosing phenotype”.

Progressive fibrosing ILD or progressive pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by being a interstitial lung disease, which presents worsening of symptoms, loss of lung function, worsening of fibrosis, at the radiological level, loss of quality of life and early mortality, as occurs in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), which is the prototype of progressive fibrosing ILD .

The Diagnosis of ILDs has been a challenge for PulmonologyTherefore, in recent years, Units specialized in the management of interstitial lung disease have been developed, recognized and accredited by Separ, which ensure a correct diagnosis and adequate treatment of these patients.

Some studies have estimated that only between 18% and 32% of patients diagnosed with ILD could develop a progressive fibrosing phenotype. For these patients, according to Separ, until today there was no approved therapeutic alternative, so, in the case of rare diseases, whose management is carried out in specialized units, these patients should be able to benefit from the appropriate treatment, nintedanib, since which has been shown to have clinically relevant efficacy.

Therefore, taking into account strictly medical criteria and scientific evidence, Separ and Afefpi ask the Ministry of Health to finance nintedanib (OFEV) in Spain, for patients with ILD with progressive fibrosing phenotype and patients with fibrosing ILD associated with systemic sclerosis, indications already approved by the FDA and the EMA. In particular, the indication for fibrosing ILD associated with systemic sclerosis approved by the EMA on April 17, 2020 and for chronic fibrosing ILD with progressive phenotype approved by the EMA on July 13, 2020.