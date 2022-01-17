Medicine and POCUS – Diario Salud

Editorial Office Student Health

Are you familiar with the term Point-of-Care Ultrasound? It involves the use of ultrasound devices to diagnose diseases while the patient is being treated, whether in an ambulance, a fourth-level hospital, or a remote location where there is no access to high-tech devices. Ultrasound is a wonderful tool in terms of cost-effectiveness, it allows images to be obtained without the need to use radiation with good diagnostic efficiency and with the advancement of technology it is becoming easier to have smaller devices that capture high resolution and portable images. .

Having a portable diagnostic device is not, nor will it be, a substitute for radiology, but rather a support for other medical specialists in their clinical decisions. It has become so popular that in countries like the United States it is already part of the training in most specialties, although one of its scourges is that it has not reached medical schools as part of any subject. The PoCUS would help to know the normal and abnormal anatomy and for the students to become familiar with the technique. In the coming years, just as the clinical presentation or the establishment of differential diagnoses is considered a crucial skill in the development of every doctor, so will the PoCUS.

Point-of-care ultrasound is a vital diagnostic tool that helps clinicians optimize treatments and improve patient care. Like many aspects of medicine, students need adequate opportunities to practice before encountering PoCUS in the hospital or clinic. Beyond the above, what do you think are the public health challenges in your country that limit patient access to diagnostic procedures? Have you seen any doctor use PoCUS?