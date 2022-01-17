Medicine professors achieve their permanent position at 56 years of age

Pablo Lara Muñoz, president of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine.

The average academic life of permanent faculty accessing each course to the teaching of the Degree in Medicine has decreased continuously and progressively. The number of years they have been teaching is lower and is particularly “worrying” in the case of linked teachers. So much so that, according to the document prepared by the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine (Cndfme), in 2020, the average age of access to the position of tenured professor was 56 for the linked, just 10 years before the ordinary retirement age. With the beginning of the year 2022, workers who do not reach 37 years and six months of contributions and who want to access retirement receiving the full payment that corresponds to them must have fulfilled the 66 years and two months.

Likewise, said document, entitled “Study of the Average Academic Life of Permanent Professors teaching Medicine Degrees. Estimation of the Needs of Professors”, indicates that the average age of access to the teaching position was 48 years for the not linked.

Estimated academic half-life

To estimate the academic half life in the university sector, the Conference requested the 41 faculties with full teaching in the Medicine Degree, not including the three that have not taught it completely, an anonymized list of the permanent faculty (Professor, Tenured and Hired Doctor) and Assistant Doctor teaching Medicine, indicating date of birth and date of taking up the current teaching position, area of ​​knowledge and, if applicable, clinical specialty.

According to reports, the information was received from 35 faculties, 85 percent of the total, but the results of 27 that enroll 80 percent of the Medicine students of public universities are shown. These results show that, in two of them, the information was not complete, so it was decided do not include data from six faculties of private universities, as there is no correspondence in the teaching figures of permanent teaching staff.

The Conference underlines that the academic half-life has been defined as the maximum time that can elapse from the date of taking office of a permanent professor until the date of his or her retirement. In addition, the analysis also included doctoral assistant professors, a teaching category that once obtained higher accreditation allows promotion to permanent professorship, considering, according to the entity chaired by Pablo Lara Muñoz, an indicator “relevant” of the additions that may occur in the coming years.