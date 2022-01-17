Medicines vs Covid-19 now cost less than in past upturns – El Sol de Parral

Unlike the other waves of Covid-19 infections, this time the patients who become ill with the virus or, in their case, with the Omicron variant, are spending between 700 and 1,000 pesos on medicines and tests for the disease.

Lorenzo Soberanes Maya, Vice President of Health at Canaco, explained that currently positive patients are prescribed antivirals and vitamins, which makes the cost of Covid care less than in other months where up to 10,000 pesos were spent. in a treatment at home, since oxygen tanks, more expensive medications or even hospitalization were required.

“Really if it is being somewhat simpler, the serious problem is being able to differentiate between influenza and Covid, because most people are going to have antigen tests, that this antigen test has the sensitivity to determine influenza. , but also to say that there is a probability that it is Covid, ”said Soberanes.

He added that after the positive is given, patients end up spending approximately 700 pesos on medication.

This is because the Omicron variant affects the respiratory tract, that is, it stays in the nose and throat, which somehow allows antivirals and medications to be prescribed that will remove the symptoms.

“I think that between vitamins and antivirals we would be talking about approximately 700 or 800 pesos depending on the brands and pharmacies,” he said.

Soberanes explained that patients are taking between seven to 10 days isolated by Covid, which this time in his Maurilia has been mild, that is, the symptoms are similar to the flu.

Finally, the doctor recommended that the population avoid falling into psychosis and despair and not lower their guard by wearing face masks and avoiding crowds.