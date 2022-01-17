Mexican authorities find more than 350 migrants crammed into a truck in Veracruz | Univision Immigration News

At least 359 Central American migrants who were traveling crammed into a truck were detained in the Mexican state of Veracruz, the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico reported this Sunday through a statement.
“Around 3:30 a.m. today, at a free highway checkpoint Coatzacoalcos-Veracruz, Federal Migration Agents (AFM) stopped the transport unit to carry out the routine review, when voices were heard coming from the rear of the vehicle,” the INM shared in the text.
According to the institute, 294 come from Guatemala, 38 of Nicaragua, 15 of The Savior, eight of Honduras and four of Ecuador. The statement does not detail whether there were minors among the immigrants. The driver of the unit was also arrested.
The agents opened the rear doors of the truck. and the migrants were found crowded and proceeded to remove them from the place and identify their origin.
The driver and the vehicle were made available to the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR).
Record number of migrants to the United States
This Mexican region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection Office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.
From the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, a caravan of some 600 migrants departed on Saturday, the first of 2022, with the aim of reaching the United States. Upon arriving at the border with Guatemala, a part of the caravan dispersed and entered the Central American country through illegal routes.
While Mexico has intercepted more than 252,000 undocumented migrants from January to November and deported more than 100,000 in the same period, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.
The Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance received a record 131,488 refugee applications in 2021.
On December 9, 56 migrants died when a truck with more than a hundred foreigners overturned on a highway in Chiapas, southern Mexico. Witnesses indicated that the speed at which the unit was traveling and the weight of the human load would have influenced the accident.