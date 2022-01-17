Michel Leaño apologizes to Chivas fans

Michel Leano appeared before the media after the defeat of Chivas in view of Pachuca for day 2 of Closure 2022 of the MX League. The two mistakes made by the Flock defense were the center of the coach’s speech, where he apologized to the fans for the image left by the team in the first 45 minutes.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022 +

Leaño did not want to put ‘warm water cloths’ and remarked that his team did not have the necessary concentration in the first part; however, he also wanted to highlight what was done in the second half, where Chivas was about to get a point after the discount of Angel Zaldivar.

“I am very sorry for the fans for the first time. It is far from what we intend this team to be, today we were prey to our mistakes. But what cannot happen is that, if we make a mistake, we enter with doubts. If we want to aspire to great things, we must have perseverance.”said the strategist.

After his harsh words that reflect the discomfort generated by this defeat, Leaño lowered his tone and highlighted the team’s attitude and dedication in the second half. What’s more, He wanted to turn the page quickly and said he was focused on the next match on date 3 against Querétaro.

“The only positive thing is that the team was able to put in a good performance in the second half. But that is not enough, we cannot make excuses. We need to improve. We lacked confidence, game reading and patience. These are things that the team had been doing very well and that we lacked, but that we will surely recover for the next game.”, Hill.