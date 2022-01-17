Michel Leaño: “I am sorry for the Chivas fans”

Jonathan Collazo

Pachuca / 16.01.2022





After disastrous first half for Chivas on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, where with two children’s errors they went down on the scoreboard and were later defeated, the coach Marcelo Michel Leano he said sorry and offered an apology to the rojiblanca fans at a press conference.

“I am very sorry for the fans, especially for the first time we offered, which is very far from what this team intends and especially because of the previous game,” he said.

“We are not going to make excuses. today we did not play a good game And we have to improve.”

The helmsman of the Guadalajara team considered that in addition to the mistakes they made, the team went into moments of doubt, which caused hesitation mainly in the defense, which shone this Sunday due to two bad decisions in outings that did not seem to be more complex.

“What I could not happen in Guadalajara is that if we make a mistake then let’s get into doubts“, pointed out the rojiblanco coach, who highlighted the improvement in the complementary part, although they did not have enough time to equalize the score.

“In the second half we improved a little but it was not enough“, concluded Leaño, who scored his first defeat of the season in this recently started Clausura 2022 Tournament.