Military seizes probable contraband of medicines that went to the border with Colombia

Arms, ammunition and explosives control operations (Camex), made by members of the Armed Forces in Carchi They made possible the seizure of a probable contraband of medicines that was going to the border with Colombia.

The military action was carried out on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the unauthorized border crossing at El Brinco, one of the around 100 irregular steps that exist in that border area. A year ago in the sector The Brinco Ladrillera the military disabled a casual step that had been built with ropes and pulleys on the banks of the Carchi River.

The military sought to prevent activities of smuggling and passage of migrants illegally between Colombia and Ecuador. On this occasion the uniformed found a shipment of drugs that were presumably going to be marketed illegally across the northern border, in the area of ​​the province of Carchi.

Members of the Motorized Infantry Battalion No. 39 Major Galo Molina They discovered a citizen who was trying to load some boxes wrapped in black plastic on three mules. After the respective verification, the uniformed officers found that inside there were medicines without the respective documentation.

According to the detail there were containers with drugs, eye drops, pediatric drops, bottles for hemorrhoids treatment, pills for pediatric use, Ampoules of Diclofenac Sodium ‘Voltaren’, Novalgin 1mg ampoules of injectable suspension (Diprospan).

Also other medications such as Adorlan, Secnidal, Bactrim forte, Notrin Ibuprofen (prescribed for patients COVID-19), disinfectant creams, nasal decongestants, vitamin C, injectable solutions, sterile needles, hypodermics and bottles of topical ointments.

The seized material was handed over to the authorities for the corresponding legal procedures, according to a statement from Armed forces.