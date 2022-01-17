Mourning on Televisa: After losing his wife, famous soap opera heartthrob gives tragic news

Mexico City.- Televisa again he finds himself facing a sad mourning, well Humberto Zurita, a famous gallant of novels, just give a tragic news in his social networks, which made him remember the loss of his beloved wife, Christian Bach.

Zurita became a widow almost three years ago due to the unfortunate death of his wife and mother of his two children, Sebastian Zurita Y Emiliano Zurita, who still stays very close to him and at every special event.

Now, Humberto shared in his account Instagram that his mother, Guadalupe Moreno, unfortunately passed away on January 14 of the current year, sending him an emotional message in which he remembers how important it was and will continue to be in his life.

Fly high mother and continue to light up my life. You were always my light and the lost hope that by your side always found the way to move forward filled with your love. You taught me to love and understand that on this path life without love has no meaning. You are and will always be the force that leads me to one day find the face of God,” Humberto wrote.

Similarly, he asked him to speak with his loved ones in heaven, such as his father, his late wife and other dear family members, asking him to speak with all of them about how much he wants to see them.

Fly mother, and talk about me, to all my loved ones who shine in the sky today: my father, Adela, Roberto and my beloved Christian. Talk to them and tell them about us who are still on earth hoping one day to be by their side again. Only you, with your faith and your love: you will be able to talk to God about me, to find my faith and my hope again and thus, one day, be able to see the face of God,” he concluded.

Source: Instagram @zuritahm