MSP modified the number of face-to-face consultations per hour in general medicine – Information – 01/17/2022

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) unveiled this Monday the ordinance that governs the modality of face-to-face and telephone medical consultations in the different specialties, and points out that it empowers the General Directorate of Health “to establish modifications in the amounts indicated above, in consideration of the evolution of the epidemiological situation”.

The document published this Monday modifies the second article of the regulation that, in July of last year, began the Medical Care Standardization Plan and that it increased the accessibility of users to face-to-face consultations, in addition to non-urgent elective surgeries.

Ordinance No. 57/022, then, establishes that “the number and modality of medical consultations It must be adjusted, according to the specialties, to the following number of patients per hour, in accordance with the agreements established in the Group 15 Salary Council”.

In general and family medicine This is where changes are made. Five patients per hour may be attended; with a maximum of up to three in non-face-to-face consultation. Until now there were five patients per hour; four in face-to-face consultation and one in non-face-to-face consultation.

The cases of:

– Medical specialties: five patients per hour; four in face-to-face consultation and one in non-face-to-face consultation

– Surgical specialties: five patients per hour in face-to-face consultation, being able to optionally carry out one of them in a non-face-to-face way.

– Psychiatry, neurology, neuropediatrics, geriatrics and physiatry: four patients per hour, three in face-to-face consultation and one in non-face-to-face consultation.

– Child psychiatry: three patients per hour, two in face-to-face consultation and one in non-face-to-face consultation.