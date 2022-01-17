“My first snow in New York”

A month after Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, the organization of the contest follows the first steps of the 21-year-old Indian model, who settled in New York, in the United States; and one of her social media posts highlighted the queen’s first encounter with the snow.

“Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys the first snow in New York City!” Miss Universe enthusiastically posted, sharing a video that is also replicated in the personal profile of the young Indian. “The first of many,” Sandhu wrote, alongside the clip where she wore an Emma Pritchard look in a faux fur suit and covered in a white patterned coat and tall Guess boots.

“Defying the bitter climate of New York,” added her stylist Pritchard, who also chose the outfits of other beauty sovereigns such as the Mexican Andrea Meza, the previous Miss Universe, of 2020.

“This is what woke me up, my first snowfall in New York”, expressed the current Miss Universe in the recording where she takes the snow with her hands and throws it towards the camera, with the theme “High School” by Nicki Minaj in the background.

Harnaaz Sandhu knows the snow One month after Miss India snatched the crown from Nadia Ferreira, the Miss Universe organization follows the first steps of the 21-year-old model in New York. Would it have been like that with Miss Paraguay… who drives a Lamborghini through Miami? #EverythingIsInLN. pic.twitter.com/kWcIt4YNfm – La Nacion newspaper (@LaNacionPy) January 14, 2022

On January 11, the organization showed a tour of the apartment assigned to Harnaaz Sandhu in New York, where he will live during his reign. The video shows a wall decorated with the portraits of some of the previous Miss Universe, and the letter that the Mexican Andrea Meza left on her bed: “For Miss Universe, from Andrea Meza.”

“To the new Miss Universe, welcome to the sisterhood and welcome to your new home. I remember my first day in the department. I was so excited to start this new life in this crazy, but beautiful city. I know being away from your loved ones is hard. But remember that you are not alone. You have an amazing support system in the Miss Universe Organization. I will always be here if you ever need someone to talk to, a friend or if you need advice. With love, Andrea”, says the letter.

“I am living my dream: the dream of coming to New York, exploring the city and being in the apartment where all the Miss Universes live,” said Sandhu, who became the third representative from India to win the crown in 70 years. history of the contest, after an electrifying final with the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira. At the moment, the young Indian continues her tour of emblematic places in the North American city, and it is known that she plans to participate in two upcoming Bollywood films, which is the film industry of her country.

