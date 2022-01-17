New regulations: how to invest from Argentina for less than $2,000 in the main companies in New York

The Cedears (Argentine Deposit Certificates) knew how to conquer the local market in the last two years. Among its virtues, they allow you to invest in the most important companies in the world from the country, in pesos, although its price is tied to the changes registered by the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL). From now on, it will also be possible to trade in the main Wall Street stock indices through Cedears of ETFs (exchange trade funds, in English).

This was announced by the National Securities Commission (CNV) through resolution No. 21,577, news that revolutionized the local capital market. It was a request that the sector has been making for a long time.

“These are products that are used in the most developed markets in the world. That the Argentine investor has more investment options is the first key point, the most important ETFs or those with the greatest volume were listed. Until recently it was not possible in this way, you had to open an account abroad. Now it is in pesos, through Cedears. That makes the capital market work better”, said Fernando Camusso, director of Rafaela Capital.

The Cedears that were already operating in Argentina allow the purchase of shares of a company listed abroad, such as Apple or Disney. On the other hand, the great novelty that ETFs bring is that seek to replicate the performance of another asset, which can be an index (such as the S&P500), a sector (tech) or a commodity (such as gold). “They add depth to portfolios with little investment”observed Walter Morales, president of Wise Capital.

From IOL they invested online they explained that ETFs are investment funds, but they have the peculiarity of being listed on the stock market. Its operation is the same as that of shares: they can be bought and sold throughout a stock wheel at the price existing at any time. In short, it is an intermediate instrument between traditional Mutual Funds (FCI) and shares.

“Although many of the ETFs that Cedears are going to have today were made up of assets that could be accessed from Argentina (for example, the SPY has companies like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, which already had Cedears), in the case of the other ETFs, they will also allow access to assets that previously had little or no exposure from Argentina”, remarked from IOL invested online.

The issuer of these instruments will be the Caja de Valores, a company belonging to the BYMA Group. It is the only central depositary entity in Argentina authorized by the National Securities Commission to receive negotiable securities in collective deposit.

“With this initiative we seek to provide more investment alternatives to the local public, with a focus on the retail investor. We detected that the ETF Cedears were a need for local investors and we worked to respond to it, being pioneers in offering this instrument in the country. During 2022 we will maintain this focus, surely in the coming months we will make new announcements in this line”, said Ernesto Allaria, president of BYMA.

Initially, nine ETFs can be traded:

It has not yet been confirmed when these new instruments will be able to start trading. But based on the current prices of the ETFs and the value of the cash dollar with liquidation, Ariel Sbdar, founder of Cocos Capital, made an estimate of how much these funds could be worth: $1,803 could buy an ETF focused on innovation (ARKK), while the most expensive will be the one that replicates variations in the energy sector ($6,512).

During 2021 most of these instruments had returns above the S&P Merval in dollars (15.5%), with the exception of the ARK Innovation, the Brazilian ETF and the Emerging Markets ETF.

“To put into perspective the importance of this resolution, in recent years, an investor who was exposed only to Argentine assets lost 61% in dollars (observing the S&P Merval measured in Cash with Liquidation -CCL-), while, If he had been able to invest in US selectives, he would have earned a 113% dollar return by investing in the S&P 500, 235% in the Nasdaq 100 and 84% in the Dow Jones 30″, they compared from IOL Inversiónronline.