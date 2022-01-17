New therapeutic target identified for the treatment of sepsis

A protein called gasdermin D is implicated in organ injury.

Sepsis is a complication that occurs when the body produces an abnormal, unbalanced immune response to an infection.

During research carried out at the University of São Paulo (Brazil), a group of scientists reported having discovered a new strategy to prevent complications associated with sepsis.

The proposal of this group of researchers is to inhibit the action of a protein called gasdermin D, with the use of disulfiram, a drug already approved for human use and originally indicated to combat alcohol dependence.

Even in the document they mention that multi-organ dysfunction is the most serious result of the progression of the disease. sepsis and is highly correlated with a serious clinical scenario. “Excessive neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are critical factors in the development of organ failure during pregnancy. sepsis”, they refer.

Therefore, interventions targeting NET release would likely effectively prevent NET-based organ injury associated with this disease. NETs are a defense strategy used primarily by neutrophils. In extreme situations, these immune cells can die themselves, and the material they contain in their nuclei is expelled into the external environment in the form of an extracellular network that is toxic to both pathogens and the body’s cells.

According to research published in Blood, this is a new strategy to prevent complications associated with sepsis. “We know the drug is safe because it has been used since the 1950s, and we propose that it be reused to treat sepsis. We have seen it work in animal studies. Now we need a clinical trial to evaluate its efficacy in septic patients”, explains Camila Meirelles Silva, first author of the article.

The researchers’ proposal is to inhibit the action of a protein called gasdermin D, and the study shows that it is possible to inhibit with disulfiram, a drug already approved for human use and originally indicated to combat alcohol dependence.

“When we induce sepsis, we found that the knockout mice produced fewer NETs, ​​developed fewer organ lesions – unlike the rest – without pulmonary edema – and survived longer,” explained the researcher.

The sepsis, according to the World Health Organization, is a complication that occurs when the body produces an unbalanced, abnormal immune response to an infection.

The sepsis it is a medical emergency and if not diagnosed and treated early, it can cause irreversible tissue damage, septic shock, multiple organ failure and be life-threatening. Septic shock is a serious type of sepsis in which the circulatory and cellular or metabolic alterations are so severe that they substantially increase the risk of death.

Result of study

In vitro tests with cells from knockout mice confirmed that neutrophils did not release NETs even in the presence of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a molecule present in the membranes of pathogenic bacteria that is often interpreted as a threat by the immune system.

Data from the scientific literature showed that disulfiram binds to gasdermin D to prevent the protein from forming pores in the cell membrane. Based on these tests, the scientists decided to test the effect of the drug in the context of sepsis.

Thus, in summary, the results indicate that inhibition of GSDMD with disulfiram abolishes NET formation, thereby reducing multiorgan dysfunction and fatality. sepsis and neutrophils from septic patients experiencing NETosis express GSDMD on the cell membrane and around typical NET structures.

Source consulted here.