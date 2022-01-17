New York braces for rain and coastal flooding from winter storm

A fast-moving winter storm has left thousands of people without power across the southern U.S., prompting flight cancellations and delays, and will bring snow on foot over the mountains of New York and Pennsylvania and torrential rain in the big corridor cities interstate 95.

Washington may get an inch of snow before it starts to rain on Sunday night. Rain is likely in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston as the storm approaches the coast overnight, said Rich Otto, a meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The near-full moon combination and strong winds blowing onshore will also increase the risk of coastal flooding in New York, New Jersey and Long Island through Monday afternoon.

Large breaking waves of up to 13 feet (4 meters) could crash into Long Island, and tides could rise about three feet above normal in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“It’s going to bring in a lot of warm air, so in cities, places like Philadelphia, New York and Boston, it’s going to generally rain,” Otto said. “The heaviest snow will be in the Appalachians, places in western Pennsylvania and western New York could easily see a foot of snow.”

Across the southeastern US, more than 137,000 customers lost power, according to PowerOutage.us. The storm brought ice and snow across northeast Georgia and parts of western South Carolina, which are the hardest-hit areas. for blackouts.

More than 2,400 flights have been canceled in the US, most of them in Charlotte and Atlanta, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking company in Houston. Winter storms hitting Atlanta and New York can spread delays and cancellations across the US.

Early Sunday, winter storm warnings and weather advisories extended from eastern Arkansas to Maine, according to the National Weather Service. On the southern flank of the storm, strong winds were blowing across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida, where a few tornadoes were spotted.

It will move up the East Coast through the day, bringing snow to Washington at first around 4 pm before it changes to rain, Otto said. The rain will arrive in New York City around 10 pm and in Boston it will begin to fall after midnight.

“It’s a pretty fast moving storm,” Otto said. “This storm is not going to last.”