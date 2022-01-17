New York pays tribute to civil rights leader

Today marks the Martin Luther King Jr Day, the reverend who fought for civil rights through nonviolent acts and civil disobedience.

Arva Rice, president and director of the Urban League organization, assured NY1 that it is important to continue fighting for the rights of voters and for a law that protects the right to vote.

Rice indicated that, at this moment, the fight is like in the beginning. He added that this is not about a Democratic or Republican fight, but about a basic right that all Americans should defend and support changes in the laws.

As for the celebrations held in the city, Queen’s College held a virtual presentation over the weekend to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King delivered a speech at that university on May 19, 1965. And it came less than a year after Queens College student Andrew Goodman was murdered in Mississippi by members of the Ku Klux Klan. Goodman along with two others were killed for helping to register black voters.

This Sunday’s virtual presentation included five alumni who shared memories of King’s speech at their school.

Ron Pollack, who was one of those students, remembers working with prominent New York Democrat Allard Lowenstein to put out an invitation to Dr. King.

Local officials, including Senator Charles Schumer and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, also spoke about what leaders can do to continue Dr. King’s legacy.

Precisely on the occasion of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be several events, one of which will take place at the headquarters of the National Action Network, where several elected officials will give a speech.

In the Brooklyn Academy of Music, BAM for its acronym in English, there were other events. This is BAM’s 36th annual celebration honoring Dr. King.

The events were virtual and face-to-face. This year’s grand ceremony featured cultural historian, Dr. Imani Perry, along with various dance performances and live music. They included a choreographed dance to Dr. King’s “I’ve been to the top of the mountain” speech.

And as a feature this year, BAM also offered a virtual workshop for children.

The Luther King tribute events at BAM were all free.