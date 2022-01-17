New Yorkers Receiving SNAP Will See Extra Money As Soon As This Week – NBC New York

Residents who qualify for food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could start seeing extra money in their accounts as soon as this week.

This after Governor Kathy Hochul announced on January 11 that New York’s food assistance program would receive an additional $230 million in funding.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the pandemic, far too many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet,” Hochul said.

“These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity across the state. As cold weather puts a strain on family budgets, these additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief.”

All New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum benefits allowed for January, and those already at the maximum level will receive a supplement at the end of the month.

Under the new funding, families could receive the maximum level of benefits, which is $835 for a family of four.

Those already receiving the maximum could get a stipend closer to $100.

Like regular SNAP benefits, supplemental benefits can be used to buy food at authorized retail stores, with any unused funds rolling over to the next month.

According to the Governor’s Office, as of November 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households with a total of 2.77 million New Yorkers receiving SNAP benefits.

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MAXIMUM PAYMENT YOU RECEIVE one $250 two $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between January 12 and January 21. SNAP households in the New York City five-borough region should see their benefits posted between January 15 and the end of the month.

Payments will be sent directly to recipients’ electronic transfer accounts and can be accessed with the EBT card.