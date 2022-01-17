News from Copa Airlines and Tocumen Airport in Panama

The year 2021 brought good news to Panama’s flagship airline, Copa Airlines, which currently maintains five daily connections from its base at Tocumen Airport, in the capital of the Isthmus, to the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana. Said venue, Tocumen, also received positive news worldwide, especially in terms of global rankings. Both, airline and airport, were very well off.

According to specialized reports, Panama’s air terminal was ranked among the 10 most relevant hub airports, going from 20th place, in 2019, to seventh, two years later. ForwardKeys data confirms that Tocumen is the largest Latin American airport with the most international connections globally.

Its inclusion in the world top 10, also speaks of the number of people it moves globally, it went from 1.2% of the population that moves in the world, to 3.5% in 2021. Hence its significant jump , from position 20 to 7 today. Most of the passengers who pass through there are Latin Americans, while 32% pass through North America and 4.6% from Europe.

They explain that the rise of Tocumen worldwide is mostly due to the growing demand for flights from the United States to the Caribbean, South America and Central America. Also to the decrease in long-distance flights, favoring regional connections and the takeoff of airlines specialized in them, such as Copa Airlines, the star company of Tocumen.

Between January and November 2021, almost 8 million travelers moved through the Panama Airport, and most of them did so as a connection, since they did not have Panama as their final destination. Of the 90 destinations that the terminal connected in 2019, before the crisis they have already managed to resume 68.

COPA AIRLINES, THE MOST PUNCTUAL IN LATIN AMERICA

In the review of punctuality, of the firm specialized in it, Cirium, the airline Copa Airlines was the most punctual of all Latin American companies. They point out that it is recovering in great strides and with almost exact schedules, in at least 90.3% of its flights.

Thus, it remains the best located among other renowned airlines in the area, such as Aerolineas Argentinas, Azul de Brasil, Avianca or Sky Airline. But at a general level, it came to be ranked with a better percentage than others with more tradition such as American Airlines or Delta. Alaska Airlines ranked third in North America.

Cirium also introduced a new category to celebrate an airline’s excellence in its overall operational performance. In this category, they consider the complexity of the airline’s operation, the volume of flights, the diversity of its network and other key operational factors. Here the best.

