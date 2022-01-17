NFL: ‘Mother Kelce’ attends her children’s postseason games

Midtime Editorial

This Sunday the mother from Jason (Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis (Kansas City Chiefs) Kelce, donna, proved to be a mother who does not stop supporting her children, even if that could mean being in two places several kilometers apart in just a couple of hours. the parent of both he did not miss any of the two playoff games that his “children” played in the NFL.

The Donna’s adventure began the morning of this January 16 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in Florida. Your son Jason, player of eagles, faced to the defending NFL champions, the Buccaneers. However, things did not go the way the Kelces would have liked, as the locals won 31-15.

At the conclusion of the meeting in Tampa, Donna Kelce hurried to the airport to catch a flight to Kansas City.where his son Travis was going to dispute his happens to the next round against the Steelers. Things went much better in this meeting, in which heyou Chiefs prevailed 42-21, where Travis contributed to his team’s victory with a touchdown and touchdown pass.

The The league’s official account took it upon itself to post all the updates on Donna’s journey., who, although he was a little late to the Chiefs game, did not miss the tremendous score his son made in such an important game.

The effort of donna It was titanic without a doubt, which earned it to be recognized like a “Super Mom” ​​by the National Football League, which was in charge of telling a tremendous story of love and effort that had a happy ending.