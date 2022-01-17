NFL Playoffs 2022: Cowboys fans throw objects at the referees and their own players after the loss to the 49ers

Lyou Dallas Cowboys were eliminated at home by the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. It’s been 27 years since the Lone Star team won the Super Bowl and even made it to the conference finals.

The frustration of the eleventh postseason loss since Super Bowl XXX and the controversial finale blew up the fans, who began to riot. throw objects towards the tunnel through which the referees and players exit to the dressing rooms.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg ? Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke about the projectiles thrown by fans, including one that defensive back Demarcus Lawrence deflected using his helmet.

“We give everything to win. No one wants to win more than us. I understand that fan is short for fanatic, I get it. Know what we strive and work, every day, giving the maximum. Nobody comes to the game expecting to lose. We don’t expect someone who is supporting us to react that way, they would have to be through thick and thin… it’s difficult”, stated Prescott, who was later told that heThe fans threw the objects at the referees, to which the player responded with sarcasm and annoyance at the last move. “Recognition to them, then.”