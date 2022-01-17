NFL Playoffs 2022: The bitter goodbye of Ben Roethlisberger: He suffers his worst defeat in the Playoffs

ANDhe father time is the only undefeated in this life. Sooner or later, the end of the road comes for sports stars. Even Tom Brady will eventually get around 3093, When you have a good time we’ll all be gone.

The one who got it on Sunday night went to Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers quarterback lived through what is set to be his last NFL game in a wild-card round loss to the Chiefs. It is not a certainty, because he has not made the proclamation, but he himself said that it was the most feasible because he does not have a contract for 2022, in addition to the fact that his performance and his physique have fallen in recent years.

Miraculously qualifying at week 18 gave some hope, however slim, that Ben had the dream goodbye that really few manage to have. John Elway is the clearest example, because even Peyton Manning was no longer ‘The Sheriff’ when he won the ring in Super Bowl 50, to such an extent that he made the announcement a couple of months after beating Carolina, not immediately, because he wanted to come back and there was no one who wanted him.

Roethlisberger goes more in the style of other greats. The score was scandalous, 21 points difference, although it was not as humiliating as the 62-7 with which Dan Marino left. The goodbye was slightly better than that of Brett Favre, who made it injured in the regular season. Perhaps it is more like that of Drew Brees, in the postseason, in which it was noted that he was no longer the one he used to be and to a certain extent was what was holding the team back.

There is no clearer evidence than kicking in the first seven offenses. But also in the second half, he mounted two series in which the quarterback who reached the Super Bowl three times and won two rings was seen. A slight touch of yesteryear, but it’s not the same The Three Musketeers that 20 Years Later and those brushstrokes were less and less frequent in recent campaigns. Ben, with his off-court situations that accompanied him at the beginning of his career and even with the inexplicable losses in the postseason, always gave a fighting chance. It was his 10th postseason setback and he had never lost by three touchdowns; Pittsburgh had for more than 15 years a player who was perhaps never the best in his position at the time, but because of his ability and fighting spirit he was impossible to rule out. At the beginning of his career, he did not give up a play; maybe that accelerated aging and took years off his career, but he gave everything for the team.

-AFC Final, 2004 season: Patriots 41-27 Steelers

-Wild cards, 2007 season: Jaguars 31-29 Steelers

-Super Bowl XLV: Steelers 25-31 Packers

-Wild cards, 2011 season: Steelers 23-29 Broncos (OT)

-Wild cards, 2014 season: Ravens 30-17 Steelers

-Divisional, 2015 season: Steelers 16-23 Broncos

-AFC Final, 2016 season: Steelers 17-36 Patriots

-Divisional, 2017 season: Jaguars 45-42 Steelers

-Wildcards, 2020 season: Browns 48-37 Steelers

-Wildcards, 2021 season: Steelers 21-42 Chiefs

It’s up to the Steelers to turn the page. It’s never easy to replace a legend, but the team was putting together interesting pieces in multiple positions that points to a ‘resupply’, like New Orleans itself this year, not a total rebuild. And so they will honor the legendary 7: they will compete.