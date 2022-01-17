NFL Playoffs. 49ers vs. Cowboys (23-17); Dallas fails and SF advances

Another failure of the Cowboys! More than a quarter of a century and the Dallas Cowboys will still not reach the Super Bowl because this Sunday, despite starting as the favourites, they were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in their stadium for San Francisco 49ers, who despite losing their best defender, Nick Bosa, during the game were able to handcuff the explosive Texan offense with a final score of 23-17.

A game that San Francisco had control of most of the time and in which the few windows of opportunity it had Dallas, they themselves closed them with a massive number of offenses (14) from both sides of the ball, condemning them to another failure with Mike McCarthy as coach and Dak Prescott as quarterback.

49ers 23-17 Cowboys; this was the match

They say that offenses win games and defenses win championships; although the title was not at stake, it was clear that one of the three best units like the Niners was too much for the Cowboys, who never found the rhythm in the attack, with Ezekiel Elliott totally missing, Ceedee Lamb roaming the field at AT&T Stadium and an offensive line that in three years went from elite to allowing five sacks in the biggest game of the year.

Prescott was the one who practically had to do everything alone, a rainbow to Amari Cooper and a personal run of six yards were the only two touchdowns of Dallas, that in the regular season was the team with the most touchdowns with 64, but at the good time for a long time something always fails them.

The 49ers, for their part, knew how to sustain the defense at key moments despite the aforementioned loss of Bosa and for a while of Fred Warner, their leading tackler who seemed to have seriously injured his ankle, but heroically returned for the last plays.

Although they were also heavily punished, San Francisco knew how to be more explosive in the attack with Deebo Samuel, a true “Swiss Army Knife” that is capable of hurting defenses with a wide repertoire. They were 72 yards on the ground and 38 through the air, plus a touchdown, which maddened Dallas, who could never completely stop the Californians’ running game.

Who will San Francisco play in the Playoffs?

with the win, the 49ers will face the Green Bay Packers next weekend at Lambeau Field, while Dallas is already thinking about the next season, hoping it will finally be “the good one” in the face of a title drought that dates back to 1996 in Super Bowl XXX.

