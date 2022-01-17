Nicky Hilton walked with her daughter in New York, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum traveled to Dubai: celebrities in a click

Alec Baldwin turned over his phone to police in fatal shooting case on ‘Rust’ set

The authorities, who investigate the death of Halyna Hutchins, want the messages and emails that the actor sent and received, related to the film

“Violence and machismo”: Alfonso Herrera’s ex published messages that were interpreted as indirect

Diana Vázquez has written thoughts on her Twitter account, which have been pointed out as possible allusions to her personal life and divorce with the former RBD

They criticized the daughter of Adal Ramones for mistreating her domestic worker

Paola Ramones was criticized after playing a practical joke on a service woman named Rosita

From dreaming of being a dancer at the Colón to “the waves of summer”: how Carolina Ardoahin became Pampita

The mother of Blanca, Bautista, Beltrán, Benicio and Ana turns 44 but has spent more than half her life in the middle. A review of his early days in Buenos Aires, where he reached 16 with a goal that was transformed

Esmeralda Mitre: “The first hug I received from my mother was when I separated”

He had everything. Also absences, heartbreaks, emptiness and crises for which he had to ask for help. Raw, the former Argentine president’s chozna shares his link with loneliness: “A transition that I don’t wish on anyone.” His childhood “without caresses” from his mother and marked by “jealousy and anger” from his brothers. How he discovered his father’s infidelity with who would later be his wife: “An obsession that destroyed a marriage and our happiness.” And the revelation: “Dad had lovers until the last minute, but I know he died in love with mom”

