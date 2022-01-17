Nicky Hilton walked with her daughter in New York, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum traveled to Dubai: celebrities in a click

Plus, Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai are filming a movie in Scotland, and Gal Gadot took her daughters out for ice cream in Studio City.
They continue traveling! Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continue to enjoy their honeymoon: now, in Dubai. There they took advantage of different attractions and also rested in a luxurious hotel (Photos: The Grosby Group)
Lucy Hale went out to play sports and took the opportunity to walk her dogs, Elvis and Ethel, through the streets of Los Angeles, California. To do this, he wore pink tights, a batik jumpsuit, sneakers, sunglasses and wore headphones to listen to music.
Kendall Jenner went to eat with Hailey Bieber at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles. To do this, the model wore a black leather skirt and a mustard-colored faux fur vest. She completed her outfit with black knee-high boots and a matching bag.
Inseparable friends. Hailey Bieber was photographed arriving at an exclusive restaurant where she ate with Kendall Jenner. Justin Bieber’s wife chose a total look of leather and pointed shoes. In addition, he took advantage of the use of the mask to not show his face
Shooting day. Leslie Grace and Ethan Kai film a movie in Glasgow, Scotland. They were photographed while performing a romantic scene of a fun kiss
Workday. Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed while taking a break during the filming of a commercial in Los Angeles. The actress sat in a chair outdoors, accompanied by part of the production and her collaborators
Mother and daughter day. Nicky Hilton went to lunch at a restaurant in New York with little Lily-Grace, and then they took a walk together through the streets of Soho. The businesswoman faced the cold with a brown faux fur coat
A different walk. Gal Gadot took her three daughters, Maya, Alma and Daniella, out for ice cream in Studio City. Then they took a walk through the mall
Shopping day. Emilia Clarke toured a shopping tour of London, England. The actress -popularly known for her character in Game Of Thrones- faced the cold with a white parka-type jacket with a hood. In addition, he wore a wool hat, jeans, brown leather boots and a face mask.
Melanie Griffith was photographed arriving to visit a friend at her home in Los Angeles. The actress wore a black ensemble that she combined with leather boots, a white wool sweater, and brought food in a plastic container (Photos: The Grosby Group)
