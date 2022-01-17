Niurka Marcos ignites the controversy with a statement about Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta

The Cuban actress Niurka Marcos little happens missing when it comes to declaring. On this occasion, the controversy lies in some statements he made about the famous hosts of the “Hoy” program, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

In an interview with SNSerio from Multimedios TV, the artist spoke about the famous television presenters.

It all started because Niurka Marcos remembered her time on TV Azteca, when she premiered ‘El Show de Niurka’: “They wanted me to be the pipirisnais host and not,” she said.

In this sense, he added: “It was the competition we did to Laura Bozzo when she premiered on Televisa. Romagnoli spoke to me and told me: ‘You have to hit Laura Bozzo in the ma…’. I told him: ‘I’ve never done this’ and he said: ‘Well, have fun as always’”.

He explained that the program was taken off the air not because of low ratings, but because Rocío Sánchez Azuara, who was the queen of talk shows, complained to the channel’s executives.

“She went crying with the bosses and told her: ‘Listen, the only job I have and she dances, sings, is histrionic, lies ma… and I just do this.’ Honestly, I understood it, but it was a show that was filmed for just 30 episodes because I wanted to sign it that way so they wouldn’t pigeonhole me.” commented.

And it was precisely on this topic of pigeonholing that the names of Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, because Niurka Marcos mentioned them.

“Like Legarreta and this Galilea that sowed them in ‘Hoy’, they could never sing, act, dance, they couldn’t do anything else. The acting career of women ended when they were actresses since they were super talented little girls, “he said.

Galilea Montijo has been in the program for at least 15 years, while Andrea She is 20, a time that for Niurka Marcos did not allow them to do other things.

“I imagine that they were convinced and in the end they reached an agreement and said: ‘well, for this I leave everything else,'” commented one of the drivers, who assumed that the artists were given a good amount of money.

Given this, Niurka Marcos told him: “Well, I can talk about what I want, you know I don’t keep quiet… a little bit they were convinced and a little bit… they were conditioned. They tell them: ‘either this, or this’”.

He also denied that the presenters are in their position for having affairs with senior managers of the channel. “A little bit too because they have a good relationship with their bosses and they convince them, and by good relationship I don’t mean that they are lovers or that they go to bed or anything like that… over the years they make a nice relationship with their bosses and it is already like home”, he assured.