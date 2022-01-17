Novak Djokovic Banned From Australia: What Has To Happen For Him To Lose No. 1 In The ATP Rankings | Tennis | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

They will not be the best days for Novak Djokovic. After his departure from Australia, after he was expelled for not accrediting the conditions for not being vaccinated, the Serbian will now have to see the Australian Open, where his position as 1 in the ATP ranking is in danger.

Without the possibility of defending the two thousand points of the title that he achieved last year, Djokovic is left at the mercy of two of his rivals. With 11,015, it will be 9,015, within reach of Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev.

Nole has been number 1 in the ATP ranking for a total of 355 weeks, a record number in world tennis. The first time he took the position was in September 2011 and he took turns with Nadal and Federer. He even then dropped to 22nd in 2018, when he stopped competing due to injury. Consecutively he is the leader since February 3, 2020

Djokovic will not score in Australia, while Medvedev defends 1,200 if he has reached the final and Zverev only defends 720. That is, the Russian has 800 points to score and the German just over 1,200 if he wins the tournament.

Novak Djokovic and his opposition to vaccines against COVID-19 is going around the world.

Tennis players Points before AO 2022 Without points

YEAR 2021 If they win AO 2022 If they reach the final AO 2022 Djokovic 11,015 9,015 Medvedev 8,935 7,735 9,735 8,935 Zverev 7,970 7,250 9,250 8,450 Tsitsipas 6,540 5,820 7,820 7,020

Thus, we see that for Djokovic to lose the ATP ranking number It would have to happen that either Medvedev -finalist last year- or Zverev -semifinals in the last US Open-, win the contest . In case they only reach the final, it will not be enough to take the throne from the Serbian.

Only Andy Murray managed to get between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic between 2016 and 2017 to reign in world tennis. Since 2004, the Big 3 has ruled the sport. Is it time for a new change?

