Novak Djokovic lands in Serbia after being deported from Australia | Tennis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia today after being deported from Australia for not having been vaccinated against covid-19. The decision of the Australian authorities ended the tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

His departure from Australia closed at least the first chapter of a novel that has resonated with the world of elite sports, Australian pandemic politics and the polarized debate over Covid-19 vaccines. But while that episode was closing, another began, between doubts about whether he could compete in the next major on the calendar, the French Open.

The plane carrying the world’s top-ranked male tennis player arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade today, where he was expected to receive a hero’s welcome.

His lawyers had argued in an Australian court yesterday that he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament due to a medical exemption because he tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, and a total of 20 Grand Slam trophies. That leaves him tied with his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the most successful men’s tennis. Federer is recovering from injury and Nadal is the only former Australian Open champion to take part in the edition that starts Monday in Melbourne.

Djokovic’s visa was first canceled on January 6 after a customs official determined he did not qualify for a medical exemption under Australia’s unvaccinated visitor rules. He received an exemption from the tournament due to suffering from coronavirus in the last six months.

He won an appeal to stay in the tournament, but the Immigration Minister revoked his visa again. Three federal judges decided unanimously on Sunday to uphold the immigration minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

Being vaccinated against covid-19 was a requirement for anyone going to the Australian Open, be it a player, their coaches or anyone entering the complex in which the tournament takes place. More than 95% of the players who rank in the top 100 on the men’s and women’s tour are inoculated. At least two men — American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert — skipped the first major of the year because of the vaccination requirement.

Djokovic’s attempt to get an exemption for not being vaccinated has sparked outrage in Australia, where strict city lockdowns and travel restrictions have been imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

While the tennis player traveled to his native country, doubts circulated about whether he could play the next Grand Slam tournament. A French parliamentarian pointed out that a new law that will exclude unvaccinated people from sports venues, restaurants and other public spaces will apply to anyone who wants to play at Roland Garros.

Today’s comments from Christophe Castaner and a tweet from the French sports minister last night pointed to a change in plans from the initial project of creating a “bubble” around the French Open, scheduled for late May and early June.

Djokovic has overwhelming support in Serbia, where his closest family lives. President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of “harassing” the tennis player and urged Djokovic to return to where he was always welcome.