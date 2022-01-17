NYC and Parts of NJ Activate Code Blue Due to Extreme Cold – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – New York City authorities activated Code Blue until 8:00 a.m. Monday, which goes into effect when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, due to weather conditions winter storm.

No homeless person is denied access to City-run shelters during Code Blue.

Officials urged New Yorkers to call 3-1-1 to report homeless people exposed to frigid temperatures and call 9-1-1 in an emergency. The city will send an outreach team to offer help.

.@NYCDHS‘s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Monday, January 17 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/MeSXrB7yrR — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 16, 2022

Code Blue weather emergencies in New York City include the following options for the homeless:

Shelters: During a Code Blue shelter is available system-wide to accommodate anyone who is reasonably believed to be homeless and is brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins.

Shelter Centers: All Shelter Centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in place and will help as many people as possible for the duration of the emergency. Walk-in staff can also make arrangements for the homeless at other city facilities.

Street Homeless Outreach: Teams will contact vulnerable people on their Code Blue priority lists to ensure safety and get them to shelter.

On the other hand, some parts of New Jersey have also activated Code Blue, including Bergen County and Essex County. In New Jersey, people can call 2-1-1 to report a homeless person in distress and other numbers depending on the county. In addition, each county has a hotline for their authorities to help people who are at risk during a Code Blue. For information on these phones by county and on help from shelters for the homeless during freezing temperatures, visit this page.