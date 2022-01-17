one of the most beautiful Xiaomi collapses

Get a whole 5G smartphone, the Chinese device falls in price on Amazon.

Thanks to one of Amazon’s offers you can take home the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With discount. The Chinese smartphone falls 82 euros in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is one of the most interesting mid-range of the firm.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with one of the chips for gamers from Qualcomm, a 90 Hz screen that brings fluidity to the day to day and a battery with which you can recover energy in minutes. At this price, the Xiaomi mobile is a very good purchase, we tell you why.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at a discount

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. This high refresh rate gives you a speed and fluidity that make the difference, you won’t be able to go back to using a traditional 60Hz display.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a chip designed for the gaming that we have had the opportunity to try. You will not have fluency problems on a daily basis, you will also be able to take advantage of demanding games and applications. In this case it comes along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not miss any space.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,250 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

NFC, 5G

Xiaomi’s smartphone does not fail in the photographic section, it has 3 sensors on its back: we come across a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera with which you can capture good selfies.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE also incorporates a battery that reaches 4,250mAh and one 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi device also has NFC, you can pay in all kinds of shops without taking out your wallet. You will only need an application like Google Pay. We do not forget, as its name indicates, we are facing a 5G device.

You take with 82 euros discount one of the most recent Xiaomi, a beauty that offers very good performance and practically everything you could need. In addition, you can sign up for maximum speed with 5G.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

